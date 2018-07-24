Luann de Lesseps Takes Plea Deal & Avoids Jail Time For 2017 Arrest

Update: Luann de Lesseps has taken a plea deal in relation to her December 2017 arrest. While she was originally charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, battery on an officer, and making threats against a public servant after she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, de Lesseps is instead pleading guilty to battery, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication.
She has been given a year of probation, must pay fines and court costs, attend two AA meetings a week, and do 50 hours of community service, according to Entertainment Weekly. She's also not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and must take a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. She was also ordered to write a letter of apology to Deputy Steven O’Leary, which she's already done. Taking this deal means the Real Housewives star will avoid jail time.
Original story published below on July 16 at 3:15 p.m.
Bethenny Frankel just dropped a bombshell for Real Housewives Of New York fans: Luann de Lesseps will not be in the show's upcoming reunion. According to People, the cast member confirmed that de Lesseps has checked herself back into rehab following her initial stint over the new year.
"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Frankel told the outlet. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."
Bravo echoed these sentiments, telling People:
"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."
De Lesseps has had a rough go of it over the past year: The RHONY star announced her divorce from ex-husband Tom d'Agostino in August 2017 and was arrested for public intoxication and multiple felonies in Palm Beach that December. By January, she had returned from rehab, and recently celebrated six months of sobriety on Instagram.
Last week, E! News reported that de Lesseps' first husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their kids, Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps, were suing the reality star for failing to create a trust for her children, which was a stipulation of the 2009 divorce settlement.
The Real Housewives of New York City reunion is set to tape this Tuesday.
Refinery29 has reached out to de Lesseps and Bravo for additional comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
