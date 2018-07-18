You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
The idea of putting acids on your face sounds inherently dangerous — like, who in their right mind would do that? Well, a lot of people, particularly those who want to revive dull, tired skin. Certain acids, when used correctly, do exactly that, and they're not half as scary as the word itself. In fact, they're quite popular, thanks to their instant results in ridding clogged pores and yielding smoother, brighter skin.
Our proof? Peach & Lily's new Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask sold out in minutes upon its initial launch this week. We should've guessed that the star product from the beloved K-beauty authority's official — and first-ever! — skin-care collection would sell out: It's a soothing, lightweight jelly mask that resurfaces skin in just one use and looks pretty while it does the job, which has all the makings of an instant bestseller from the get-go.
But don't worry if you weren't able to snag the mask the first time around: There are plenty of alternatives that will help to hold you over until the new must-have is restocked. Our favorites, ahead.