Virginia is what Black girl Instagram tropes are made of. She keeps her nails long, heels high, skirts short, and her midriff almost permanently exposed. Virginia’s interests are mainly material, and she is unashamed about leveraging the value placed on women’s sexuality. “Black Instagram,” the image-forward version of Black Twitter, has a love-hate relationship with women like this — the ones who boast the most followers among their ranks. The beautiful women who live fast, hit their angles just right, and wear lots of Fashion Nova often rake in the most likes and admirers across the gender spectrum. But popularity on Instagram often comes at a price. Sexist assumptions about these women being shallow, unintelligent, untrustworthy, and promiscuous often lend themselves to tropes that take on a life of their own. Ideas about Black women have the ability to go just as viral as pictures of them.