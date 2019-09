In many ways, Virginia is aligned with these stereotypes. It’s part of what makes her character so funny. Like most millennials, Virginia is social media focused. You can even follow her actual Instagram account in real life. And she is often as clueless and socially inept as people say millennials are. Strippers (the most iconic example of which being Cardi B) are able to expand their platforms thanks to social media, and when Desna offered Virginia a job at her salon, Virginia had been recently fired from her job as a dancer at She She’s, a gentleman's club. That her body is constantly on display — not to mention how comfortable she is in heels — serves to boost her profile as the young, inexperienced girl with nothing more to offer the world than sexual fantasies and really nice weaves. She is supposed to be #bodygoals, not actual goals for other young women.