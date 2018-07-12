"It took a lot of emotional work, I'd say. The physical work was less intense. We did film it and get it out the day that it had to be online to be eligible for the Emmys this year. So we were really pushing our luck with that. But I would say more of the time and effort has been going into the publicity. That's a very important part of the Emmys — getting the billboard. I had a show at UCB to promote it. I've been doing some public meet-and-greets. And that kind of thing is only going to ramp up exponentially now that I've been nominated."