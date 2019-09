Taylor allegedly told a fan that the reason she doesn't sing deep deep cuts on this tour is because she wants to make sure everyone in the audience knows the songs she's singing. I guess a stadium filled with people can get grouchy if they hear something they don't recognize. Trouble is, the Taylor Swift fanbase is devoted to her entire discography. I'm far from the most devoted of Taylor fans, but I know all the lyrics to " Begin Again ." Honestly, I probably know all the lyrics to "New Romantics" and "You Are In Love," too. In theory, she could sing her deep cuts. But then she'd be singing for four hours, reaching out for true deep cuts like " Both of Us ," her excellent collaboration with B.o.B. So, in practice, she's better off sticking to reputation songs with a touch of the all-time hits.