Meghan Markle's Brand Spanking New British Accent Sounds So Posh

Meghan Markle is two months into her reign as duchess, and she's starting to sound British. In a recent video posted to Twitter, Markle greets fans with the slightest bit of British twang. It's as if, well, she's been living and breathing Britishness for the past six months.
"What's that?" Markle says in the video, sounding a tad like Jack Sparrow. She's not speaking in a British accent, per se, but she's employing a U.K. inflection. She later says, "We all had a great day, I think." The latter half of the sentence veers slightly upward, as if Markle's landing a question. She sounds a bit like Annie (Lindsay Lohan) from The Parent Trap — one writer's opinion. Twitter is divided on whether or not she sounds British.
See for yourself:
Meghan said my name, that’s me done? pic.twitter.com/167F2ubjUh— Aya El Zeiny (@elzeiny99) June 14, 2018
