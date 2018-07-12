Every Celeb Kid Is Strumming On This Quaint Fairytale Instrument, But Why?

While the Schoenhut's small pianos are adorable and clearly quite popular among celebs and their kids, we're much more taken with the company's mini harps. Plenty of kids have toy pianos — though maybe not ones this fancy — but the toy harp is much more unique. According to Trinca, that is part of the reason Schoenhut decided to introduce the toy harp in the first place. "We came out with the harp eight years ago in 2010. We decided to go with the harp because we felt it was a good way for children to learn hand coordination by playing the different colored strings. We felt like it was a magical instrument that allows children to step into a fantasy land while they play," he explains.