Beyond the reservation, Weldon’s presence among the tribe became a media sensation. She was branded Sitting Bull’s “white squaw.” She and Sitting Bull had a close relationship, but not a romantic one. Though according to Bridger, Sitting Bull was also perplexed about the nature of their relationship when she first arrived. “In Lakota culture, if a woman was so forward as to pursue a man in such manner as Ms. Weldon, it was assumed by everyone she intended to also become his bed-partner. Following the dictates of his culture, the old chief did the honorable thing and proposed. Rather than be honored by the sincere proposal, however, Mrs. Weldon’s righteous rejection bordered on disrespect of the chief,” Bridger wrote. They never married, though Bridger writes her presence caused discontent among Sitting Bull’s wives. Of her friend, Weldon said, "As a friend [he was] sincere and true, as a patriot devoted and incorruptible. As a husband and father, affectionate and considerate. As a host, courteous and hospitable to the last degree,” said Weldon