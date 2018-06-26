Finally, A Western That's Not About A Dude & His Horse

Susanna White: "I grew up in South London, in a little house penned in by grey skies, and to see those John Ford films of Monument Valley was amazing to me. That sense of space, those incredible landscapes. All of the stylization of a Sergio Leone film — it was one of the things that drew me into cinema. And yet it was a man’s world, a world of extreme violence, and of violence without consequences. Women were really marginalized. There was a level of disconnect — I didn’t feel like a belonged to the world of westerns. So [this movie] was the best of everything for me, because it was everything I loved about the genre, in terms of the scale, the sense of landscape, the importance of the land — but it was a western told through a female gaze, where two people normally without a voice — not only Catherine Weldon, but Sitting Bull and the Native Americans — get to have a voice. Traditionally in westerns, the indigenous people are just the bad guys. They’re the Apaches attacking the stagecoach. This felt so much more interesting to me, so layered, so sophisticated, and a beautiful story I wanted to tell. It’s a piece of history that was really reduced to a footnote — the writer found it literally as a footnote in the biography of Sitting Bull. And I was at a screening for the Lakota people last week, and someone came up to me and said: 'Thank you for showing this piece of our history which our children don’t learn about in school. Now our children are going to learn that story.'”