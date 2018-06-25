About That Carrie Underwood & Kelly Clarkson Beef…

When two women who have vaguely similar careers become famous, rumors of a feud emerge. Is it weird? Yes. Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are two such celebrities. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this weekend at the Radio Disney Awards, Clarkson said that she and Underwood have been plagued by rumors of a feud.
"Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other," she said. That's why, she explained, she and Underwood posed for a photo together that night. "I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.' And, like, it never happens. And people always try to put it together like we’re enemies."
To be clear: They are not the best of friends. Clarkson added that she and Underwood don't even really "know each other well enough" to be enemies. They're just, as stated earlier, celebrities with similar careers. Clarkson won the first season of American Idol, and Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol. And, uh, we guess they're both sometimes blonde.
Underwood, for her part, also did some feud-ending by sending Clarkson a set of clothes from her fitness brand Calia. No feuds here, folks!
Thank you @carrieunderwood This apparel cake idea was adorable! I’m just now receiving it because it’s been at Starstruck! Love all your gear girl! #Calia #FannyPackForTheWin pic.twitter.com/aQTU6U6YL2— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 5, 2018
