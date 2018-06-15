Here's Where Dads Can Eat For Free On Father's Day

Since Father's Day falls on a Sunday, many kids choose to show their dads how much they're appreciated by taking them out to Sunday brunch or treating them to a Sunday night dinner. If you happen to be a little cash poor at the moment though, there's still hope. There are actually plenty of chain restaurants that are offering celebratory freebies and special offers. With these deals, you can show dad you care regardless of your budget.
Abuelo's Restaurant:
From now until Friday, get a free $10 gift when you buy a $50 gift card for your dad.
Crave Fishbar:
At brunch on Father's Day, Crave Fishbar is offering shucker's choice oysters for $1 and half-price bottles of red wine for Dad at its Upper West Side location. The Midtown location will also offer half-off bottles of red wine. Additionally, after 3 p.m. at the Midtown location and 4 p.m. at the UWS location, diners can get every Oyster for $1.
Fogo de Chão:
Get a free $25 eGift card when you purchase of a $125 eGift card for your dad. This offer ends on Father's Day.
Ibotta:
With its Hops for Pops promotion, this mobile shopping app is giving dads a beer at any bar or restaurant this Sunday. To cash in on the 24-hour offer, download the app, select the rebate in the Restaurants and Bars category, and then visit your favorite restaurant or bar for a free beer on Father's Day.
LaMar's Donuts:
Dads can get any non-specialty doughnut for free as well as a free small coffee this Father's Day.
Mrs. Field’s:
Special Father’s Day items are now 25% off when purchased online. Just enter the promo code "DAD25" at checkout.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ:
Now through Sunday, June 17, Ono is "celebrating dads" by giving out free $10 gift cards with the purchase of a $30 gift card. The free $10 card will be valid through August.
PDQ:
On Father’s Day, this Tampa, FL-based chain is offering dad’s a free combo meal with the purchase of any other meal at all of its over 60 locations.
Pilot Flying J's:
All Father's Day weekend long (June 15-17), dads can get any size cup of Pilot Coffee for free.
Portillo's:
Buy an Portillo's entrée for your father this Sunday, and he'll also get a dessert for free.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop:
Dads will get a free cookie for this Saturday and Sunday at participating Potbelly locations.
Red Lobster:
Buy your dad a $75 gift cards, in-restaurant or online, and get $10 off or a free appetizer. The bonus gifts are valid on future visits from July to September.
Spaghetti Warehouse:
On Sunday, June 17, dads can get the 15-layer lasagne or any original recipe spaghetti entrée for free.
TCBY:
Dads can get six ounces of frozen yogurt free at participating TCBY locations this Father’s Day.
Virgil's Real BBQ:
With the purchase of any entrée, dads can enjoy free unlimited Virgil’s Ale — the restaurant's signature draft beer brewed by Magic Hat Brewing Company — for 90 minutes at this Times Square BBQ joint.
Wienerschnitzel:
On Father's Day, dads can get a free Old Fashioned Sundae at participating locations.
