Netflix Just Shared The Best News For Fans Of Anthony Bourdain

After much fan outcry, Netflix has decided that it will continue to be a home for episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
On June 8, celebrity chef and travel host Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France. The cause of death was suicide. He was 61.
Following the news of his passing, fans realized that the first eight seasons of CNN's Emmy-winning food and travel series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, were slated to be removed from Netflix on June 16. Now, Netflix has released a statement that should make Bourdain's fans smile.
Advertisement
On Tuesday, June 12, the official Netflix account tweeted:
"Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come."
Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.— Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018
Many fans expressed gratitude to the platform for keeping Parts Unknown in its library.
"Thanks! Ive been enjoying rewatching each episode and really appreciating Anthony's ability to let the people and places be the true host of the show," wrote one fan.
"I have been binge watching for days!!! I had no idea how beautiful this show was," added another.
"I just started watching the series all over from the beginning," responded a third. "I was getting worried I was going to run out of time."
Parts Unknown is not the only Bourdain property that fans have flocked to in the wake of the chef's passing. According to The New York Post, many of Bourdain's books, including his 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, dominated best-seller lists following Bourdain's death.
While Bourdain may no longer be with us, it's clear that his legacy lives on, and that his fans won't forget his great impact.
Advertisement