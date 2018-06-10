Ultimate Fighting Championship announced Saturday that Ronda Rousey has finally been inducted into their hall of fame. To put it frankly, it’s about damn time!
“There would be no women in UFC without Ronda Rousey,” UFC president Dana White said in a statement on the organization’s website. “She accomplished everything she set out to do with UFC and became a global icon and role model in the process.”
Rousey is known for being badass and has broken many records and according UFC’s statement, she compiled a record of 12-2 while setting numerous records. Her title is also highlighted by her six consecutive successful title defenses, the most by any female champion in UFC history.
Advertisement
“This is an immense honor, to not only take part in bringing women to the forefront of this sport, but now the UFC Hall of Fame,” Rousey said in a statement. “May I be the first of many.”
Congratulations Woman! @RondaRousey #UFCHallOfFame You are a real inspiration and trailblazer ??♥️— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 10, 2018
Congratulations @RondaRousey for your #UFCHallOfFame induction! Beyond happy for you and so proud of all you’ve accomplished for women in sports. You ? Deserve? It ? !!!!!— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 10, 2018
BREAKING: @RondaRousey will make history when she becomes the first woman inducted into the #UFCHoF on Thursday, July 5! https://t.co/aZqB1n44iF— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2018
Advertisement