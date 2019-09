ABC apologized Friday for an episode of the show Quantico that drew criticism for depicting an Indian terrorist group. The episode, titled "The Blood of Romeo," aired June 1. "ABC Studios and the executive producers of Quantico would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, 'The Blood of Romeo,'" the network said in a statement . "The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series."