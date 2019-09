About That Time Kim Cattrall Scatted Over An Upright Bass

There are many things cringey about Sex and the City — a certain bandanna habit of Carrie's comes to mind — but none of them are more cringey than Kim Cattrall scatting poetry over her the sound of an upright bass. Gawker (RIP) dredged up the video in 2015, pointing out that, among the SATC nostalgia clips, this one was the best. In honor of the show's 20th anniversary, which is today, we're talking about that video again.