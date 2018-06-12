Hey, Money Diaries fans! Coming back at you with another exciting announcement: We've launched a Money Diaries Facebook Group!
We're hoping this group will be yet another way for this community to continue the conversation around women and money. Of course, the comments section will always be the heart and soul of this series, but the Facebook group will allow us to expand what we talk about. We want it to be a judgement-free zone where people can gather to discuss their finances, ask money- and career-related questions, and immerse themselves in a like-minded community.
We've got a really great team of moderators behind the group. I'm going to be posting a lot, sharing my favorite work and money articles (both from Refinery29 and elsewhere) and hosting AMAs with financial experts. Anabel Pasarow, our Money Diaries production assistant, will be facilitating AMAs with former Money Diarists (who will still be anonymous, FYI), and Kate Guarino, an R29 social media editor, will be regularly sharing surveys, cool links, fun videos, and maybe the occasional sweepstakes. And as we get closer to the launch of Money Diaries this fall, we'll also have sneak peeks and some other extra special exclusives.
Of course, we also want to hear from you: What do you want out of our new Money Diaries Facebook Group? Click here to join! (Just don't forget to answer the questions!)
We'll see you there!
