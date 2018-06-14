Your Dad's Zodiac Sign, Explained

Of all people, your dad is probably the last person you need to astro-stalk. But that doesn't mean reading up on his Zodiac sign won't prove enlightening.
Whether your pops reads his horoscope every morning or scoffs at the very idea of astrology, he probably expresses certain aspects of his sign. Maybe he's a warm and fuzzy Pisces. Or maybe he was the classic Aries dad who argued with the ref during your peewee soccer games. Viewing your dad's parenting style through an astrological lens might help you see him in a new light — or understand him better.
In honor of Father's Day this Sunday, we're taking a closer look at the signs of the Zodiac in dad form. Read on to get the cosmic low-down on your dad — then, if you want, give him a call.