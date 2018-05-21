This Is How The Billboard Music Awards Remembered Avicii

The Billboard Music Awards are the first major music award show since the death of Swedish DJ Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, who was found dead in Muscat, Oman, back in April. While he had quit performing live in 2016 due to health conditions including acute pancreatitis, he teased a comeback last year. It's clear he still had so much more to contribute to the world of music, so while presenting at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, fellow musicians Halsey and The Chainsmokers took a moment to honor his legacy.
"Before we get to the next award, we'd like to take a moment to talk about our friend Avicii," Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers said.
"His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us," co-member Andrew Taggart added. "He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways, and simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community."
"Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy, and it makes this tragedy all the more painful," Halsey said. "It's a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues."
While Bergling's family did not confirm the cause of his death, they alluded to his mental health in a statement.
"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," they wrote. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace...Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed."
The Chainsmokers also mentioned Bergling while accepting the award for Top Dance/Electronic Artist.
"We want to dedicated this award to Avicii," Taggart said. "I know everyone that was nominated for this award was massively influenced by him. He made us believe that this was a realistic career, something we could do with our lives, inspired all of us, influenced our music, influenced pop music, music in general, and he will be missed. I hope you're somewhere. I hope you've found peace, and we love you."
Watch Halsey and The Chainsmoker's touching statements below:
Nothing but love for Avicii from @TheChainsmokers & @halsey as they present the #BBMAs for Top Hot 100 Song. ? pic.twitter.com/k89czVBrih— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
.@TheChainsmokers are #BBMAs WINNERS! Congrats on taking home the ? for Top Dance/Electronic Artist! pic.twitter.com/WOXnCgEExT— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
This post has been updated.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
