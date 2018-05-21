Well, Shucks, These Couples At 2018 The Billboard Awards Were Cute

The Royal Wedding is over — thus, it's time to focus on other, less Royal couples. Enter: the Billboard Music Awards, one of the off-season awards shows that doesn't entirely make sense. But, you know, the celebs come out in full force, which means there will be couples!
The 2018 BBMAs are particularly star-studded. Kelly Clarkson hosts the ceremony, with some of music's big names on hand: Janet Jackson will take the stage for her first BBMAs performance in years, Kesha and Macklemore will perform their song "Good Old Days," and Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato are also in the house (at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas). And, just saying, Shawn Mendes will be at the ceremony. (He's been rumored to be dating the model Hailey Baldwin. Okay!)
Ahead, the cutest, the funniest, the most charming duos — we're including platonic twosomes here — who attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.