A Black Woman Quietly Saves The Day In Fahrenheit 451, Per Usual

In a top secret, off the grid farmhouse, a woman who identifies only as the author whose literary work she has memorized, Toni Morrison (Khandi Alexander, who also played Maya Pope in Scandal) is the leader of the core group of eels protecting OMNIS. She is tough and smart. She knows better than to trust Montag the moment he arrives, so she instructs him see an execution through. However, she is compassionate enough to allow him to actually go through with said execution. She is training a young girl to memorize a book of her own and has the vision to save the country from themselves. Did I mention she identifies day-to-day as Toni Morrison? In a film that tends to be uninspiring even in the thick of the action with a protagonist who was uniquely dense, she gave me hope for the film as it neared conclusion.