Aziz Ansari Is Doing Stand-Up Again — What Does He Have To Joke About Now?

The allegations against comedian Aziz Ansari might have been some of the trickiest to emerge so far during the #MeToo movement. In January, a 23-year-old using the pseudonym "Grace" spoke to the website Babe.net about a sexual experience she says she had with Ansari that made her uncomfortable. The account prompted a larger and necessary conversation about consent and sexual etiquette. The comedian released a statement confirming that this encounter did occur, but that he had perceived it as entirely consensual. He subsequently went into veritable hiding, but it now appears he's ready for his comeback. Several audience members at NYC's Comedy Cellar reported that Ansari performed multiple times over this past week (as first noticed by Brooklyn Vegan ), suggesting the Master Of None star is ready to make his return to comedy — and the public eye. But what does he have to joke about?