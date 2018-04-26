Read These Books If You Want To Help Women Reach 50/50

Is the secret to women reaching gender parity at work getting men involved? That's what Joanne Lippman, former editor-in-chief and chief content officer of USA Today, explores in her book, That's What She Said. Joanne's book provides anecdotes and data to present a compelling argument for why men should support and promote their female colleagues.
Ahead, Joanne rounds up her top 5 books for closing the gender gap. On this 50/50 Day, we highly recommend you pick up one of these titles (including Joanne's!) and maybe share one or two with the men in your lives.
