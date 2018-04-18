While we may not be getting the next season of Stranger Things until 2019 (at least, according to star David Harbour), there's plenty of casting news happening right now to tide us over. Last month, E! Online reported that Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is coming aboard for the show's third season, and now two more new faces are coming to Hawkins — except you've definitely seen them before.
As if Stranger Things isn't nostalgic enough, they've cast two iconic 80s and 90s actors to really drive the point home. According to Variety, Cary Elwes and Jake Busey are joining the series — Elwes, from a little known movie called The Princess Bride, and Busey, son of Gary, who starred in Starship Troopers and, more recently, Ray Donovan. The two will play Mayor Kline, a sleazy politician, and Bruce, a journalist for The Hawkins Post, respectively.
We don't know much else about what these new characters are up to next season, but we do have some details about the plot thanks to Shawn Levy, the show's producer.
"Mike and Eleven are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But, again, they're like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability," he said at a panel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also confirmed that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) would continue to be a dad figure to the kids.
The season started shooting at the end of March, so we've just begun what is sure to be a long process of clues and hints and set photos that won't really tell us anything until the show returns in (fingers crossed) 2019.
