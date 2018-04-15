Saturn turns retrograde on the 17th and invites us all to review our work to date. This planet is about doing the heavy lifting necessary to earn your stripes or master a particular challenge. Don't be surprised if life feels harder during this retrograde. We’re all learning how to satisfy Saturn and get the work done with more precision and authority. Own your Saturn and keep your eyes on your own paper. This is about you, not them. Thankfully, we get a break from all the fighting and thrashing about when the sun moves from warring Aries and into Earth-loving Taurus. Despite the chaos and madness that’s been going on, life is still good. It's the little things, like the flowers, the food, the music, the kisses, and the great love Mother Earth offers all of us. Give thanks and enjoy her blessings. Sound good?