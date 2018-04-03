Demi Lovato & Kehlani Kissed On Stage & Fans Are So Psyched

twas a dream getting to do this tour with you. watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me. tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool. i love you and appreciate you, beautiful. cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour. ? @ddlovato

A post shared by ARTIVIST 333 (@kehlani) on Apr 2, 2018 at 8:49pm PDT