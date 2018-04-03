Demi Lovato & Kehlani Kissed On Stage & Fans Are So Psyched

Last night, during a performance for her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, Demi Lovato kissed Kehlani during a performance of the song "Lonely" — then, she straddled the singer on a bed on stage. Lovato and Kehlani are both LGBTQ icons, and fans are delighted that two of music's most high-profile queer women gave the people what they wanted.
Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as fuck woman on this tour with me.. What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!! ??? pic.twitter.com/1Nx5zbdwEA— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 3, 2018
I would like to publicly thank Demi Lovato and Kehlani for giving the gays what they deserve— heather (@crawledjauregui) April 3, 2018
One enthusiastic Twitter user pointed out that there's a history, here. Kehlani, who rose to prominence in the past two years with her album SweetSexySavage, confessed in a 2017 interview that she used to be "obsessed" with Lovato.
"Me and my best friend used to have this obsession with Demi Lovato around the Camp Rock era," Kehlani told MTV News. "She used to be my ringtone." Kehlani used Lovato's song "La La Land" as her ringtone. Kehlani joined Lovato for the U.S. leg of Lovato's tour, which ended last night.
Kehlani shared on Instagram that her backup dancers encouraged her to get onstage during the song. "tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face," Kehlani wrote alongside photos of herself onstage with Lovato. "i love you and appreciate you, beautiful. cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour."
Lovato has long been open about her bisexuality, a topic she explored in her 2015 hit "Cool For The Summer." These days, she's single, and mingling on the celebrity dating app Raya.
"I am on the dating app [Raya] with both guys and girls," Lovato said in an interview for the documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. "I am open to human connection. So whether that's through a male or a female, it doesn't matter to me."
Similarly, Kehlani has been romantically linked to both men and women — in December 2017, she was linked to artist Shaina Negrón, although they haven't made a public appearance together since. Her song "Honey" is about women. Following the show, Lovato tweeted a line from "Honey," seemingly teasing her fans.
"I like my girls just like I like my honey...." Lovato wrote. And with that, Lovato and Kehlani because a Potential Future Internet Couple.
