The Surprising Connection Between Seth Rogen, Stormy Daniels & Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels wasn't the only person keeping her alleged affair with Donald Trump a secret. Back when she says it was happening, Daniels was working on a couple of Seth Rogen's movies (Knocked Up and 40 Year Old Virgin), and informed the actor and director of the goings-on in her love life well before she ever knew it would make national news. So you can imagine Rogen's surprise when he realized some on-set gossip from years ago had turned into a political scandal.
"I've known Stormy Daniels a long time and, I'll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around ten years ago," Rogen told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. "At the time, when you ask a porn star who they've been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could have said. So yeah, she had mentioned it, actually."
Daniels appeared in two of Rogen's movies because he says it made more sense to have a porn performer play a stripper than an aspiring mainstream actress.
"For Stormy, that was the easiest thing she did all week," he joked.
He never forgot the news of the alleged affair, but by the time Trump's campaign was in full swing, Rogen realized that the revelation probably wouldn't make a dent.
"It became clear that no one cared about anything he did, so it didn't even really occur to me that it would come out or anyone would care about it," he remembered, adding, "I haven't seen Stormy in years but she's clearly done well for herself."
