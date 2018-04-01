Your April Horoscope, Revealed

April sets the stage for the rocking spring season that will have many of us wondering what the @#% is happening?! Sit tight, it’s all part of the celestial master plan to get us to let go of what no longer works so we can make room for the new. We open up the month with both the sun and Mercury retrograde in Aries joining to herald a new consciousness for the season, but don’t commit to any bright ideas just yet. Mercury will be running the gauntlet, getting into tense scrapes with Mars (the planet of action and war) and Saturn (the planet of restrictions and responsibilities). People might tell you "no" or to "do it again," but don’t take anything to heart. Most importantly, slow down and think before acting and speaking — unless you want to end up in the midst of a meltdown.