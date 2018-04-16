Wendy sees the news on her phone while she and Chuck are crashing Charles’ Yale reunion. Chuck’s plan is to suck up to his father, drowning him in public praise while presenting him with an award, in an effort to convince him to keep his mouth shut to Dake and Connerty. “He gave me the key to the workings of the world. He handed me every advantage,” Chuck says. And we actually think it’ll work, since that’s the main lesson we’ve always seen Charles impart to his son: I gave you everything, so show some appreciation. But Charles isn’t into it. “You played those heartstrings like Orpheus,” he says. “You had the impertinence to show your weakest self.” Charles, instead, shows his true self. He talks about having sex with girls in a Yale dorm, using the word “can” to describe something that is not the bathroom. Later that night, at the bar, Chuck tells Wendy something about his father: he was never more proud of Chuck than the night he lost his virginity to a prostitute. With this in mind…