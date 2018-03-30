New Allbirds Sneakers Are Here Thanks To Nordstrom

In the off chance you've been tucked deep away from the general public or without access to Facebook, Allbirds is a sustainability-focused footwear startup made up from New Zealander/Silicon Valley based team, Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger. Between the two of them, they created an innovative wool fabric for their sneakers that has since garnered a cult following for the designs' simplicity and comfort. And if you're a disbeliever, TIME Magazine even gave it the accolade, "the world's most comfortable shoe."