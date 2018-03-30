New Allbirds Sneakers Are Here Thanks To Nordstrom

Get ready, because new Allbirds styles are coming. If it seems like everyone and your mother has caught the cult-like Allbirds bug, they have. From lines at airport security to your uncle and his kids at your latest family reunion, it's hard to go anywhere without seeing the simple, logo-free sneakers on the feet of everyone around you. And it seems like America's favorite retailer loves them just as much.
As a part of Nordstrom's continuous Pop-In@Nordstrom series, Allbirds will be teaming up with the department store to bring you five exclusive colors in Allbirds' three classic silhouettes: the Runner, the Lounger, and the Skipper. In addition, the Pop-In will feature Allbirds' full assortment of men’s and women’s styles alongside the newly-launched Tree collection, which introduced a material spun from eucalyptus fiber. Each pair of shoes will retail for $95.
Launched in 2013, Nordstrom's conceptual shopping platform, Pop-In@Nordstrom, is a revolving door of exclusive brand showcases curated by cool girl, and VP of creative projects, Olivia Kim. Past Pop-Ins have included Everlane, Goop, Gentle Monsters, and Opening Ceremony. Of the project, Kim states, “It is really exciting to partner with a digitally-native brand. To be able to take what’s only been on your screen and create an actual 360-degree physical shop allows us to give customers an immersive experience where they can discover the world of Allbirds.”
In the off chance you've been tucked deep away from the general public or without access to Facebook, Allbirds is a sustainability-focused footwear startup made up from New Zealander/Silicon Valley based team, Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger. Between the two of them, they created an innovative wool fabric for their sneakers that has since garnered a cult following for the designs' simplicity and comfort. And if you're a disbeliever, TIME Magazine even gave it the accolade, "the world's most comfortable shoe."
The Allbirds Pop-in@Nordstrom will be available at Nordstrom.com/pop and in nine physical Nordstrom locations starting today through May 20.