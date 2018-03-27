This Movie Has Everything: Gentle Ed Harris, Edgy Jason Sudeikis & Wise Elizabeth Olsen

"Happiness is bullshit." That's how the trailer for upcoming Netflix film Kodachrome starts, but don't let that throw you off. What follows is a charming, funny, and warm preview into the movie directed by Mark Raso and starring Jason Sudeikis, Ed Harris, and Elizabeth Olsen.
Sudeikis plays Matt, a son who hasn't spoken to his photographer father (Harris) in over a decade, until Zoe (Olsen) shows up on his doorstep asking him to drive his father to Dwayne's Photo in Parsons, Kansas, the only place in the world that still develops Kodachrome film (this is true, and it has a wonderfully retro website complete with a t-shirt for purchase).
"He's dying," Zoe tells him, but Matt has his own problems. He's a struggling A&R executive at Spitting Devil Records who will lose his job unless he manages to poach a big band from Sony. The two storylines come together, according to Billboard, when Matt realizes the band he's after is touring along the very route he, his father, and Zoe must take to Kansas. What ensues is your classic road trip story with an excellent soundtrack.
Through the trip, the father and son grapple with their broken relationship, while Matt and Zoe are on the brink of a new one. In the end, it's a story about life, and the different ways we choose to treasure it.
"Take pictures, they stop time," Ben (Harris) says. "Commit moments to eternity."
The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will arrive on Netflix on April 20. You can watch the full trailer for Kodachrome below:
