The move sends a very loud signal coming from Wall Street. Although several major U.S. retailers have changed their gun sale policies after the Parkland school shooting last month, and individuals have questioned how their funds are being used (even asking investment firms to divest from gun stocks) , no hard stance on the issue of gun control has come from the banking sector — and there is very little financial incentive to make one. Earlier this month, Bloomberg published a list of banks that finance the gun industry, with Wells Fargo at the top.