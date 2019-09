"The American people are being misled," Cunanan said in 1997 while on a press tour of sorts, spreading the word about the two projects he hoped to release about his son. "They swallowed everything hook, line and sinker because it came from the FBI." In another write-up on Modesto from 1997 in the Chicago Tribune, the stock broker turned scam artist emphasized that his son was not gay , and that he does not believe what law enforcement is claiming: "My son is not like that. He is innocent. He is not a homosexual; he had a Catholic upbringing and was an altar boy. . . . I don't believe he did what the American police say he did." Of course, he had required that he be the sole executor of his son's estate because "if any money comes out of it, it's sacred money."