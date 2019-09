Was Andrew Cunanan Really Sexually Abused By His Father?

Episode 8 of American Crime Story, "Creator/Destroyer," might just be the best of the season. Rather than following Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) on another one of his murders , the story takes a look back at the killer's upbringing . Specifically, it focused on the relationship between Cunanan and his father, Modesto Cunanan. Much of what we've heard so far this season about his father, who also goes by Pete, has been a lie . This episode aims to set that all straight, but it also touches on a topic that hasn't been confirmed. While Modesto Cunanan had been accused of being physically abusive by wife Mary Ann (and, although it was a huge part of tonight's episode, he has reportedly denied it), there don't seem to be any accusations that he was sexually abusive to Andrew. However, tonight's episode included a moment that definitely seemed to suggest just that.