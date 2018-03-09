Story from Food & Drinks

Try These Trendy Vegan Takes On Comfort Food Classics

Elizabeth Buxton
No matter your reasoning for going vegan, it's hard to deny that the lifestyle choice once considered restrictive is now a major part of the food scene. Exclusively vegan brands, grocery store product lines, and eateries have been popping up everywhere over the past few years. Not to mention that a plethora of creative vegan cookbooks have also made easy, at-home recipes accessible in kitchens throughout the country. One of the most anticipated of these new cookbooks just debuted — trendy vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli's Chloe Flavor.
This kick-ass vegan recipe book is anything but limiting. Filled with all things saucy, spicy, and crispy, Coscarelli's inspired dishes are inventive and crave-worthy. To prove it, we have three of her meals that reimagine our favorite comfort food classics — from a savory McVegan breakfast sandwich to a dreamy mac and cheese. Scroll on to celebrate the vegan comfort food at its best.
