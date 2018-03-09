Try These Trendy Vegan Takes On Comfort Food Classics

No matter your reasoning for going vegan, it's hard to deny that the lifestyle choice once considered restrictive is now a major part of the food scene. Exclusively vegan brands, grocery store product lines, and eateries have been popping up everywhere over the past few years. Not to mention that a plethora of creative vegan cookbooks have also made easy, at-home recipes accessible in kitchens throughout the country. One of the most anticipated of these new cookbooks just debuted — trendy vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli's Chloe Flavor.
This kick-ass vegan recipe book is anything but limiting. Filled with all things saucy, spicy, and crispy, Coscarelli's inspired dishes are inventive and crave-worthy. To prove it, we have three of her meals that reimagine our favorite comfort food classics — from a savory McVegan breakfast sandwich to a dreamy mac and cheese. Scroll on to celebrate the vegan comfort food at its best.