The Subtle Hair Trick That Makes A Huge Difference

If you need photographic proof that switching up the part of your hair can make a huge difference to your overall appearance, just ask Ryan Gosling: His ever-moving part is so significant, it's warranted its own visual history. For the rest of us, the simple act of moving a few inches of hair from one side to the other can feel more refreshing than chopping off a full 12 inches. It's a quick trick that's both lazy and cheap, but it pays off in a big way. Now that's what we call a win-win.
But if you're thinking you've already exhausted all the options for changing up your part (to the side, in the middle, to the other side), don't be so sure. There's one more method you may not have tried just yet — and it's so hot on Pinterest. The latest trend buzzing through the streets of London, the runways in Paris, and the red carpets in Hollywood is about as risk-taking as a side part gets. It's deep, it’s dramatic, and, right now, it’s popular as hell.
A representative for Pinterest tells Refinery29 that searches for "low side parts" are up over 88% in the past year — and we’re not all that surprised. Essentially, a "low side part" is a regular side part, but angled more toward the front of your face to offer an asymmetrical effect. And the allure of this new look makes a lot of sense: Unlike some of our other favorite hair trends this year, this one doesn’t require going to the salon, and it works on your existing texture and length.
In fact, you can try it right now — like, this second. If you like what you see, then you’ll really love the looks we’ve rounded up ahead. Click through to check out every way you can rock the low side part trend today.