Set just "10 minutes" into the future, Black Mirror investigates our relationship to technology. Season four, for example, took a harsh look at dating apps. In the episode " Hang the DJ ," two people (Joe Cole and Georgina Campbell) fell prey to a digital dating system named 'Coach.' Without revealing too much, Coach ends up ruling their lives in a much more comprehensive way than the couple realized. It will make you consider deleting your dating app — you can also use this Coach mock-up online to see how long your IRL relationship will last. (If you've seen the episode, you know it's wise not to do it. Don't look!) Another episode entitled " Black Museum " delved into our obsession and need for pleasure — and our need to experience the pain of others. In the episode "USS Calister," the show explored consent