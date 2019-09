This Instagram-Famous Lingerie Brand Is Getting Into Beauty

Having launched less than two years ago, intimates brand Lively has already become a go-to for in-the-know millennials, thanks to the way it's successfully married the comfort of "athleisure" with the sex appeal of lingerie, something the brand dubs "leisurée" , and made a name for itself on Instagram. (Seriously, just try to scroll through your feed for a few minutes without running into an ad from the brand, especially now that you've clicked into this story.) This month, Lively is expanding beyond bras and swimwear into another close-to-the-skin category: beauty.