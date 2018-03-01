This Instagram-Famous Lingerie Brand Is Getting Into Beauty

Having launched less than two years ago, intimates brand Lively has already become a go-to for in-the-know millennials, thanks to the way it's successfully married the comfort of "athleisure" with the sex appeal of lingerie, something the brand dubs "leisurée", and made a name for itself on Instagram. (Seriously, just try to scroll through your feed for a few minutes without running into an ad from the brand, especially now that you've clicked into this story.) This month, Lively is expanding beyond bras and swimwear into another close-to-the-skin category: beauty.
"It was always going to be much more than bras and undies," Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Lively’s founder and CEO, tells Refinery29. "I always knew we were going to expand into other places." That other place happens to be fragrance, fittingly; the scent, called Jasmine. Sea. Sun., is a breezy, beachy floral with notes of jasmine, pear, sea salt, sandalwood, and amber. It's kind of like the grown-up version of Gap's most popular body mists in 1999. Chill and fresh, with no risk of overwhelming everyone in the room.
Advertisement
Lively's mission to redefine the underthings industry with functional and feminine intimates is also Grant's initiative for the brand's first fragrance, and ultimately, whatever other beauty products come next. "We wanted a scent that can remind you of how badass you are, but act like a second layer of skin," Grant explains to us. "It should enhance and help bring out your best self."
At the end of the day, this perfume probably won't make be the one to make you ditch your heady, intoxicating Tom Ford. But if you're looking for a scent that'll work just as well in the yoga studio as it does at the bar, you've got yourself a bottle worth buying.
Lively's Jasmine. Sea. Sun. perfume launches March 22 on the brand's site for $55. Want to be the first to snag it? Sign up for the Lively fragrance Wantlist.
Advertisement