Kelly Ripa Defends Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

"You are a privilege to work with and I adore you. I’m speaking on behalf of all of us here. I know what an easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very very lucky to work with you each and every day," Ripe told Seacrest on the air. Her statement of support followed a lengthy discussion about the upcoming Academy Awards, where Seacrest will be working as an E! News correspondent. Though Ripa did not address the allegations directly, her statement of support was a clear nod towards the brewing storm surrounding Seacrest's upcoming role at the Oscars red carpet.