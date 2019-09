Riverdale Season 2, Episode 17 Recap: "The Noose Tightens"

Cheryl continues to be harassed by The Sisters, while Josie, Veronica, Toni question Penelope about Cheryl’s whereabouts. Penelope says Cheryl has been acting deviantly and in an effort to deter her daughter’s friends shows Josie the sketch Cheryl did of them together . We all knew that storyline would come back at some point! Penelope explains that Cheryl was obsessed with Josie and uses this as the excuse for why she sent Cheryl away and tells the girls to keep the mater private. Toni and Veronica don’t buy it, but Josie, who remembers the disturbing notes and pig’s heart left by her “admirer,” refuses help because she now believes it to have been Cheryl.