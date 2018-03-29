Riverdale Season 2, Episode 17 Recap: "The Noose Tightens"

At the bank, Betty gets a call from Alice who tells her not to come home because now Chic’s old landlord is at the house as well as Darla. Shortly after, we see Betty back at the house, who gives the money to Darla and before things get heated with the Landlord, The Serpents literally bust down the door to rescue the Coopers. Betty tells Darla to take the money and run, and she does. Alice thanks Jughead and finally tells Chic to find another place to live because he’s brought them into danger twice and he cannot spend another night in the house.