Everything Leaving Netflix In March

They say March comes in like a lion, and out like a lamb, but that's not exactly how Netflix is going to let this month happen. This March, Netflix will clean house by expelling some of its best content: The movie Hitch will take its leave of the archives, as well as the animated classic Anastasia. Some of the premium movies that only just made it to the streaming site will also leave, despite their short tenure. Jaws was only just introduced late last year. And yet, we must say goodbye. (Some contracts are long. Other contracts are short. Goodbye, Jaws!)