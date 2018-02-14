Forget roses and candy; JetBlue understands the best way to celebrate Valentine's Day is with a $74 flight from New York to Bermuda. That's just one of the deals available as part of the airline's flash sale — but you've only got until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to snap up your tickets.
The promotion features discounted plane tickets to over 60 destinations for travel between March 6 and June 13 of this year. Some standout deals: If you live in or around Chicago, you can fly from O'hare International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, FL and back for $78. That's $39 each way. Meanwhile a flight from New York to Havana will only set you back $139; or starting at $44, you could fly to NYC for a getaway filled with great shopping and even better food.
The best deals aren't just for those who are coupled. Valentine's Day is meant to celebrate all kinds of love, including self-love, so why not take this as an opportunity to treat yourself to a fun solo adventure? Destinations like Cartagena, Colombia, Curacao, and Jamaica are all included in the sale. Or, perhaps you'd rather spend some time outside, hiking, biking, or kayaking. With this flash sale, you can fly to Lake Tahoe for as low as $74 to do just that.
Like with nearly all airline flash sales, some restrictions and blackout dates do apply, so be sure to read all the terms and conditions before purchasing your tickets. After that, go ahead and save Valentine's Day by picking out a last-minute gift at just the right price.
Advertisement