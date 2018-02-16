"For this movie, certainly working with comedians was essential. There's no mistaking Abbie — Abbie was always Gugu Mbatha-Raw. She's such an incredibly talented actress, and once she signed on, it became really important to me to cast comedians as well to lighten it. Otherwise, you can go really heavy with this. I just really didn't want to do that. I knew that someone like Tim Simons, who plays Dominic, would bring the levity to that role. And in fact, we wrote that role for Tim Simons. It was the same with the support group. Gugu went to support groups as well, and we noticed that the person running the group was so extremely mild-mannered and kind of amazing, and I thought Steve would be perfect to bring that energy to the group sessions. Then it just became writing Kate [Mckinnon's] character specifically for Kate, and really looking at the authenticity of what feels like at least the group that I was in. Casting comedians was important — more than just casting comedians, but casting people in an unexpected way. Tim Simons hasn't played a character like that! He's known as Jonah in Veep. Here, he's really endearing, and has some of the lines that make people cry so much."