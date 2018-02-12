Trader Joe's Latest Deal Has Nothing To Do With Food

With spring still over a month away, we're starting to get desperate to escape winter. There is a least one way to channel warm weather vibes into our cold and gloomy apartments these next several weeks, and that's by placing a bouquet of flowers on each and every surface. Of course, gorgeous flowers can get kind of expensive, and seeing as we're putting a lot of cash toward our heating bills right now, we'd rather not spend too much. Enter Trader Joe's. The grocery chain just announced that it's offering big bunches of tulips, the springiest flower around, for a steal.