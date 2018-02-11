If Solange ever wanted to move away from music, it looks like she would have a promising career in fashion design. That's because Solange created her own Mardi Gras accessory ahead of the festivities and now we want to try it for ourselves.
Solange has been in New Orleans enjoying the Mardi Gras fun, whas a history of including bold, over-the-top fashion. Sequins, technicolor palettes, and feathers are the name of the game and "too much" is not an option. Not one to skimp on making a statement, Solange decided to take her style into her own hands with the help of her teenage son, Julez.
Advertisement
Last night, the singer posted a photo on Instagram wearing their creation: a hat bejeweled in teardrop crystal trimming. "Very proud to say my son and I made this hat (come thru glue gun), we a dream team," she captioned. Dream team is right. Where can we get one?
Solange also took a moment to credit the rest of her dream team, which included the creator of the rest of her outfit — a tailored leather jacket and cascading, crystal earrings to tie the look together. She worked with Raul Lopez, Luar's creative director, on both pieces.
The history of Mardi Gras fashion is a colorful one, pun intended. The city turns into one giant party as people often wear masquerade masks, beaded everything, and costumes of all sorts. When your style is as colorful and eclectic as Solange, dressing for Mardi Gras couldn't be easier. Plus, the singer has been going to New Orleans for the holiday for years now, so she's got the routine down.
Last year, Solange's look was focused again on jewels; however, peacock feathers were another feature. The year prior, she had multiple outfits for different events. One particular party, she channeled Lil' Kim in an all-red ensemble.
Not only does Solange have a history with Mardi Gras, but she has a history of stunning DIY fashion. In summer 2016, she made a dress out of yarn that looked like it was straight off the runway rather than straight from the nearest craft store. We can't wait to see what Solange wears next — especially if she made it.
Advertisement