Whitney Cummings' directorial debut, The Female Brain, doesn't shy away from the big questions. In fact, the comedian is tackling on the biggest questions of all: What's the difference between men and women? Specifically, their brains, and how these differences affect relationships. Through three different couples — newlyweds Zoe (Cecily Strong) and Greg (Blake Griffin), long-married Lisa (Sofia Vergara) and Steven (Deon Cole), and Lexi (Lucy Punch) who wants to change change her boyfriend Adam (James Marsden) — Julia's (Cummings) research comes to life. However, not even science can explain what happens when a new subject played by Toby Kebbell comes aboard the study.
There's a lot to unpack when looking at the male and female brain, but this clip zeros in on one important thing: empathy. Alongside Lady Bird's Beanie Feldstein, Cummings' character explains just why she believes men are so hopeless, particularly the one in front of them. Neither a picture of a kitten in a teacup or a baby in a blanket causes any empathetic activity in his brain.
"Now do you see why I refuse to participate in society?" Julia asks.
"I'd really be depressed if I wasn't on antidepressants," Feldstein's character replies.
In the words of Julia, "Science doesn't lie," but that definitely doesn't mean it's predictable, either. This is only the beginning of Julia's study, and if the trailer is anything to go by, the couples she's surrounded by plus her own romantic journey prove that the difference between men and women is anything but black and white.
The Female Brain hits theaters and VOD platforms today. Watch the clip below!
