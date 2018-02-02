Here's What Ina Garten Thinks You Should Serve At Your Super Bowl Party

With just two days to go before Super Bowl Sunday, many Americans are grappling with the big decision of what dish to make for game day. Not all of us are in that position though. Some are instead looking forward to our usual Sunday evening routines of catching up on last week's television over some snacks. At first glance these two groups of people, those tuning into the Super Bowl and those who are doing their own thing, may seem like they have absolutely nothing in common. Ina Garten, however, knows better, which is why she shared a recipe that will satisfy everyone this Sunday.
Yesterday, the Food Network Star posted a photo on Instagram of a silver bowl of creamy dip nestled among ruffled potato chips laid out on a square platter. At first glance, you may assume the dip is meant for a crowd at a Super Bowl party, but in her caption Garten clarifies that it doesn't necessarily have to be served to a large group. The Barefoot Contessa wrote, "The Super Bowl always calls for my best crowd-pleasing dishes! People tell me that my Pan-Fried Onion Dip is so addicting that they’ve made it for a party, eaten the WHOLE thing before the party started, and had to make it again! LOL!!"
This anecdote, while amusing, simply proves that Garten's Pan-Fried Onion Dip can easily be enjoyed by all, regardless of what your plans are for Sunday evening. The celebrity chef linked to the dip recipe on her website, and in addition to sautéed onions and various seasonings, the recipe also calls for cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. As far as we're concerned, any dish that contains what we believe to be the trifecta of velvety white foods can't possible be bad. So, this Sunday, take Ina Garten's advice and make her Pan-Fried Onion Dip for your Super Bowl crowd or do as so many others have done and make it for one.
