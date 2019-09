Here's What Ina Garten Thinks You Should Serve At Your Super Bowl Party

With just two days to go before Super Bowl Sunday, many Americans are grappling with the big decision of what dish to make for game day . Not all of us are in that position though. Some are instead looking forward to our usual Sunday evening routines of catching up on last week's television over some snacks. At first glance these two groups of people, those tuning into the Super Bowl and those who are doing their own thing, may seem like they have absolutely nothing in common. Ina Garten, however, knows better, which is why she shared a recipe that will satisfy everyone this Sunday.