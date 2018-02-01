Your February Horoscope, Revealed

Pisces season officially starts on the 18th, but by then the sign’s intuitive, foggy style will be as familiar as the comfy dent in your sofa. Struggling against the energy is pointless — and why do that to yourself? This can be a restful and restorative period if you take it as it comes. Feed your imagination with hopeful visions, be kind to your sleepy body, and offer to help out for free. Anonymous gifts and volunteerism are supported by this combo, as are art-making, art-appreciation, and traveling for its own sake. To reach a goal, eavesdrop on your dreams. By the 25th, Mars is rubbing the sleep-dust out of its eyes and will want to do something with the beautiful visions it saw. Mars says to end your month with a bold act of caring: Risk everything for beauty, shoot for love, fight for art, and arm-wrestle for justice.