After actress Nicole Eggert alleged on Twitter on Saturday that Scott Baio molested her as a teenager, he responded by calling her claims "100% lies." Baio later said in a Facebook live video that Eggert was his "best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I'm the bogeyman."
Eggert first accused her former Charles in Charge co-star of inappropriate sexual behavior in 2012, but the allegations resurfaced over the weekend when she responded to an unrelated tweet about Baio. "Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep," she wrote. In a series of subsequent tweets, Eggert alleged Baio molested her starting when she was 14 years old, with some graphic detail.
Baio tweeted the same day that he would do a Facebook live "to prove her claims are 100% lies." In the 16-minute video, Baio said, "The problem with almost all he said-she said cases is they’re he said-she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it."
The actor claimed that Eggert's first accusations against him arose in 2012 and 2013 when she was promoting realities shows, insinuating that she was after more publicity. In Saturday's video, he said that at the time, "I kept my mouth shut because usually when false claims in the past have been made against, me they just go away." He added: "For some reason, she will not let this one go away."
Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a— Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018
I'm about to do a Facebook live to prove her claims are 100% lies! #NicoleEggert https://t.co/WcAsTmjhvD— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 27, 2018
Eggert appeared on Charles in Charge with Baio when she was a teenager. She previously claimed she had sex with Baio when was 17, which Baio denies.
Baio asserted on Facebook live that Eggert and Alexander Polinksy "decided to team up" against him on Twitter in 2017 when both Charles in Charge stars accused him online of inappropriate behavior. Baio said his attorneys sent them both letters in 2017 telling them to go to the police with their allegations, later posting photos of the letters online. "If you have a real claim, you go to the real people — not social media," he said.
Baio ended his Facebook live video by saying, "The real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously — and that’s too bad."
Refinery29 reached out to a representative for Eggert to see if she had a statement in response to Baio's accusations. We will update this story with any new information.
