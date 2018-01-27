It only seems like yesterday that we tuned into HBO to watch this new, buzzy show called Game of Thrones for the first time. Remember when we all thought that the show revolved around Ned Stark? How mistaken we were. Remember when all of the Starks were alive and happily living together at Winterfell? Yeah, that lasted all of one episode. And now, we know when we'll be saying goodbye to the show that spawned a million Halloween costumes.
Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, told us that the final season of the HBO show will air in April 2019. "We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]," she told the Metro UK. She acknowledges that the show has a responsibility to do right by their fans, which is why we are having to wait so long. "You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."
Advertisement
April 2019? That's over a year away. By then, we'll have a brand new Congress and Elton John's retirement (but luckily Ruth Bader Ginsburg will still be on the Supreme Court).
Sure, the years seem to fly by as we get older, but knowing that Game of Thrones is the pot at the end of the rainbow is enough to keep us counting the days. Of course, that also means that the next 14 months will go by painfully slow. Who knows, maybe George R.R. Martin will release The Winds of Winter (the sixth book in the series that Game of Thrones is based on) before then to tide us over.
Advertisement