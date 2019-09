Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, told us that the final season of the HBO show will air in April 2019. "We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]," she told the Metro UK . She acknowledges that the show has a responsibility to do right by their fans, which is why we are having to wait so long. "You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."