A #MeToo Documentary Series Is In The Works

The #MeToo movement, which was started by activist Tarana Burke, has inspired many people to speak out about their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault.
But what comes next for the culture in the wake of the #MeToo movement? That is exactly what the PBS series will dive into.
The five-part PBS series will explore what happens after the reckoning that is #MeToo in order to create lasting, important change for the culture at large. Titled #MeToo, Now What?, the series will explore both how the movement started and create a dialogue around what could happen next. Zainab Salbi will do the reporting, and will explore topics such as how men can be included in the movement, where race intersects with #MeToo, and how pay inequality factors into the system that allowed rampant sexual misconduct to take place.
Advertisement
We've already seen one major shift happen following #MeToo. Women in the entertainment industry used the movement to pull some of Hollywood's own weeds by calling out alleged habitual harassers like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, and James Toback.
The Time's Up initiative, backed by 300 women in the industry, was created following #MeToo in order to help protect vulnerable people across all industries from sexual misconduct and the fallout from reporting such crimes.
From the description of the new program, #MeToo, Now What? will do a deep dive into the many conversations that the movement has sparked — specifically, on social media. #MeToo has brought up a need for a cultural shift, and a five-part PBS series sounds like one way to break down everything that we have learned in the movement's wake.
#MeToo, Now What? airs on PBS Friday, February 2.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement